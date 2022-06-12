A man from Licking was seriously hurt Saturday night in a crash west of his hometown.

Joseph A. Kaplan, 26, was driving an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway, ran off the left side of the highway, struck several trees and overturned at 8:27 p.m., said Tpr. Marty Wiseman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident was about five miles west of Licking on Highway 32.

Kaplan, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.