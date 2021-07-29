The City of Houston’s parks and recreation director has stepped down.

Stetson Evetts held the position for nearly two years, and was instrumental in overseeing major improvements at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool. Most recently, the city included a bath house, offices, a conference room and concession stand in a nearby building. The projects were made possible by a voter-approved one-cent sales tax.

Evetts oversaw various youth sports programs and events at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

He came to the city from a sales position with Holloway Distribution. He previously worked for Cummins Tools, Mountain Country Propane and Pepsi-Co.

In the interim, City Administrator Scott Avery said the park director’s responsibilities will be shared among current staff.