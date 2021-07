A Raymondville driver was injured Tuesday night in an accident south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Jordan M. Williams, 18, was driving north when her 2002 Nissan failed to stop at a stop sign, travelled through the intersection and struck a ditch, said Sgt. Dale Pounds of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Williams, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by private vehicle with moderate injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The vehicle was totaled.