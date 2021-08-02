The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched at about 8:35 p.m. July 19 regarding a report of an assault at a Pierce Township meeting on Bradford Road at Willow Springs.
The officer made contact with a 54-year-old man who said a 67-year old man had gotten in his face and pushed him. The man also told the deputy the alleged assailant had threatened to shoot him several times in the past and that he feared for his life.
The officer contacted the alleged suspect and he said the other man had been being cruel to his wife and he did get in his face, but didn’t touch him.
The alleged victim wished to pursue charges and a report was sent to the county prosecutor.
•At about 7:10 p.m. July 25, a deputy investigated a report of theft at Walt’s Service Station on Highway 17 at Roby.
A woman working there told the officer that a person of unknown age and gender had pumped $50 worth of fuel into a red Chevrolet long-bed pickup and left without paying. There are no suspects.
•A deputy was dispatched July 9 regarding a report of theft at a Horseshoe Drive residence in Houston.
A 57-year-old woman there told the officer that she was in the hospital for two days, and when she was home on bed rest, numerous items with a total value of $3,083 had been swiped from her house. She named two suspects. Investigation is ongoing.
Texas County Jail admissions
July 26
Kevin C. Fields – 7-day commitment
Timothy E. Sullins – peace disturbance
July 27
Rachel Foster – failure to appear
Michael W. Johnson – property damage
July 28
Michael L. Finley – burglary, stealing
Brian K. Smithi – driving while revoked
Barbon D. Shelly – driving while revoked
Brandy Sciotto – peace disturbance
Bradley Culley – possession of controlled substance
Ronnie K. Bell – driving while revoked
John F. Morris – possession of controlled substance
Rachel Meulenberg – trespassing
July 29
Timothy E. Sullins – abandoning corpse
Vincent K. Bates – forgery
July 30
Mark L. Forbeck – child molestation
Christopher Ashmead – 48-hour commitment
July 31
Rylie Tatroe – failure to appear
Arthur Castle – possession of controlled substance
Audrey Wilson – possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute
William Hawkins – burglary, domestic violence
Aug. 1
Leena Smith – possession of controlled substance
Morgan B. Elmore – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked, speeding, careless and imprudent driving
William Thomas – State of Kansas hold
James Harris – State of Kansas hold
William Nichonas – assault, resisting
Taylor Nelson – threatening federal officer
Joseph Powell – interfering with federal officer