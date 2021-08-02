The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched at about 8:35 p.m. July 19 regarding a report of an assault at a Pierce Township meeting on Bradford Road at Willow Springs.

The officer made contact with a 54-year-old man who said a 67-year old man had gotten in his face and pushed him. The man also told the deputy the alleged assailant had threatened to shoot him several times in the past and that he feared for his life.

The officer contacted the alleged suspect and he said the other man had been being cruel to his wife and he did get in his face, but didn’t touch him.

The alleged victim wished to pursue charges and a report was sent to the county prosecutor.

•At about 7:10 p.m. July 25, a deputy investigated a report of theft at Walt’s Service Station on Highway 17 at Roby.

A woman working there told the officer that a person of unknown age and gender had pumped $50 worth of fuel into a red Chevrolet long-bed pickup and left without paying. There are no suspects.

•A deputy was dispatched July 9 regarding a report of theft at a Horseshoe Drive residence in Houston.

A 57-year-old woman there told the officer that she was in the hospital for two days, and when she was home on bed rest, numerous items with a total value of $3,083 had been swiped from her house. She named two suspects. Investigation is ongoing.

Texas County Jail Credit: HOUSTON HERALD FILE PHOTO

Texas County Jail admissions

July 26

Kevin C. Fields – 7-day commitment

Timothy E. Sullins – peace disturbance

July 27

Rachel Foster – failure to appear

Michael W. Johnson – property damage

July 28

Michael L. Finley – burglary, stealing

Brian K. Smithi – driving while revoked

Barbon D. Shelly – driving while revoked

Brandy Sciotto – peace disturbance

Bradley Culley – possession of controlled substance

Ronnie K. Bell – driving while revoked

John F. Morris – possession of controlled substance

Rachel Meulenberg – trespassing

July 29

Timothy E. Sullins – abandoning corpse

Vincent K. Bates – forgery

July 30

Mark L. Forbeck – child molestation

Christopher Ashmead – 48-hour commitment

July 31

Rylie Tatroe – failure to appear

Arthur Castle – possession of controlled substance

Audrey Wilson – possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute

William Hawkins – burglary, domestic violence

Aug. 1

Leena Smith – possession of controlled substance

Morgan B. Elmore – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked, speeding, careless and imprudent driving

William Thomas – State of Kansas hold

James Harris – State of Kansas hold

William Nichonas – assault, resisting

Taylor Nelson – threatening federal officer

Joseph Powell – interfering with federal officer