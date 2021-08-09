The Houston High School football team’s annual intrasquad scrimmage is set for 7 p.m. this Saturday (Aug. 14) in Tiger Stadium, along with the Pig Roast fundraiser sponsored by the Houston Varsity Club.

Food will begin being served at 5:30 p.m., including a pulled pork sandwich and “all the fixin’s” for $8 per person.

The Varsity Club will also conduct a hog raffle and 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit the HHS football program. There is no charge to view the scrimmage.

The HHS volleyball squad will host its annual Alumni Game at 10 a.m. Saturday in Hiett Gymnasium.

Head coach Loran Richardson said the admission fee is a donation of bottled water and gum.