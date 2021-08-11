Open house at Houston High School is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.

Due to the risk of COVID-19 infection, the district will limit it to only ninth graders and new high school students to the district. An open house also is planned at Piney River Technical Center between Spruce and Walnut streets in Houston for the welding and health science program.

The district will hold a ninth grade orientation in the cafeteria from 6:30-7 p.m. There will be an opportunity for ninth graders and parents to tour the facility from 6-6:30 p.m. and/or 7-7:30 p.m.

Tenth, eleventh, and twelfth graders do not need to attend unless they are new to the district.

The open houses were discussed Tuesday during a meeting of the Houston board of education.

Other calendar events:

•A back-to-school fair is at Hiett Gymnasium from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

•Kindergarten transition night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 17, at elementary cafeteria.