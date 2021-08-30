Area contractors who would like to know more about the bidding process for construction projects at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) are invited to an informational session from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the West Plains Civic Center.

Recent grant funding and state appropriations awarded to MSU-WP soon will provide opportunities for area contractors to use the information presented at the Sept. 16 session for upcoming projects, organizers said.

“Often times smaller businesses feel left out of the economic opportunities happening in their own communities due to the lack of participation in the bidding process,” said MSU-WP Interim Chancellor Dennis Lancaster.

“This event is solely designed to educate potential partners on the university’s bidding process with the hopes that we will gain new local participants,” he added.

Requests for proposals for current fiscal year projects will be solicited soon, organizers said.

Lunch will be provided, organizers said, so those planning to attend are asked to RSVP.

For more information about the Sept. 16 informational session or the bidding process at MSU-WP or to RSVP for the session, contact Director of Business and Support Services Crockett Oaks at 417-255-7258 or CrockettOaks@MissouriState.edu.