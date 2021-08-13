The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation awarded $7,000 in scholarships to area students to assist with their educational costs for the 2021 fall semester.

Receiving $1,000 scholarships from the TCMH Healthcare Foundation were Kaylee Hock of Houston, Jacquelyn Janson of Cabool, Trudee Cantrell of Houston, Kenneth Overman of Plato, and Alexis Fuwell of Bucyrus.

Hock is enrolled in the LPN program through Texas County Technical College in Houston. Upon completion, she plans to bridge over to the RN program. She is employed at TCMH in the registration department.

Janson is pursuing an associate of applied science degree in radiologic technology through East Central College in Rolla. Upon completion, she plans to obtain her registry in CT, and pursue her bachelor’s degree in radiology. She is employed at TCMH in the radiology department.

Cantrell is pursuing an associate degree in radiologic technology through East Central College in Rolla. Upon completion, she plans to become certified in CT as well. She is employed at TCMH in the radiology department.

Overman is enrolled in the hybrid paramedic program through Crowder College in Neosho. Upon completion, he plans to become a registered nurse. He is employed at TCMH as a EMT in the EMS department.

Fuwell is enrolled in the RN program through Texas County Technical College in Houston. Upon completion of the RN program, she plans to pursue her BSN. Fuwell’s ultimate goal is to earn her master’s degree and become a nurse practitioner. She is employed at TCMH as a LPN in the Med-Surg department.

The Dr. Eugene Charles Honeywell Memorial Scholarship awarded one $1,000 scholarship to Camryn Clayton of Licking. Clayton was chosen by the healthcare foundation directors. Carol Honeywell, the widow of Dr. Eugene Honeywell, is a member of the foundation and participated in the selection.

Clayton is pursuing an associate of science in nursing through Missouri State University in West Plains. Her short-term goal is to become a RN, and her long-term goal is to pursue her doctorate in nurse anesthetics. She is employed at TCMH in the pharmacy department as a pharmacy technician.

Chris Stickland, TCMH CEO; Trudee Cantrell, scholarship awardee; and Jeff Gettys, diretor of Office Projects and Foundation.

Chris Strickland, TCMH CEO; Sierra Scott, scholarship awardee; and Jeff Gettys, director of Office Projects and Foundation.

Chris Strickland, TCMH CEO; Kenneth Overman, sholarship awardee; Jeff Gettys, director of Office Projects and Foundation; and Bill Bridges, director of emergency services.

Chris Strickland, TCMH CEO; Kaylee Hock, scholarship awardee; and Jeff Gettys, director of Office Projects and Foundation.

Chris Strickland, TCMH CEO; Jacquelyn Janson, scholarship awardee; and Jeff Gettys, director of Office Projects and Foundation.

Chris Strickland, TCMH CEO; Camryn Clayton, scholarship awardee; and Jeff Gettys, director of Office Projects and Foundation.

Chris Strickland, TCMH CEO; Alexis Fuwell, scholarship awardee; and Jeff Gettys, director of Office Projects and Foundation. Recipients of scholarships announced by the TCMH Healthcare Foundation.

The endowed Dr. Joe L. and Judith T. Spears Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded one $1,000 scholarship to Sierra Scott of Newburg.

Scott is pursuing an associate of applied science degree in respiratory care from East Central College in Rolla. Upon completion of her associate degree, Scott plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree in health science/respiratory therapy. She is employed at TCMH in the cardiopulmonary department.

“Educational scholarships are one of the focus areas of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation,” Jeff Gettys, director, said.

The foundation holds an annual golf tournament to raise funds for educational scholarships for area students. It has received $4,000 in matching funds from Healthcare Services Group Foundation (HSGCF).

The HSGCF program provides matching financial assistance to students awarded financial assistance by hospitals that are members of the Healthcare Services Association and insured by the Missouri Hospital Plan. Specifically, HSGCF matches scholarships or healthcare related tuition reimbursement provided by non-profit member hospitals throughout Missouri. This scholarship program is designed to facilitate, attract and retain healthcare providers in Missouri.

“The matching funds from HSGCF enable us to boost the amount of our fall scholarship,” Gettys said. “Every dollar helps these area students with their educational costs, and we’re grateful for the additional funds to award.”

The foundation awards educational scholarships for students pursuing additional higher education each spring and fall. With the recent scholarship awards, the foundation has awarded nearly $126,000 in scholarships to area students since the program began in 2007.

“The healthcare foundation administers the scholarships for the endowed funds, and the scholarships go to community members and to employees working in healthcare-related fields in Texas County and surrounding areas,” Gettys said.

“The foundation board of directors recognizes the growing need for healthcare providers in rural America,” Gettys stated. “It is the hope of the foundation that these scholarships will assist in attracting and retaining qualified residents to work in the local healthcare fields.”

According to Gettys, the foundation intends to award additional scholarships before the spring school semester in 2022. The foundation will accept applications for the spring scholarships beginning in November.

Complete scholarship information and the scholarship application is available online at www.tcmhfoundation.org.