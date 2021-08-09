This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A boil water advisory is in effect for Texas County Public Water Supply District #3 on Lilly Road south of Indian Creek, including Johnson Branch Road.

Low water pressure is expected due to repairs on the main line. The order will remain in effect until sample results indicate no bacterial contamination is present.

For more information, call the office at 417-967-2129 or DNR Public Drinking Water Branch at 573-751-5331.