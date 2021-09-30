Bobby Gene Todd, 87, son of Virgil V. Todd and Beulah Campbell Todd-Hart, was born May 28, 1934, in Bucyrus, Mo. He passed away at Texas County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 28, 2021.

Military veteran

He married Paulene Blair.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Paulene; his siblings, Dorothy and Tommy V. Todd.

He is survived by sisters, Karen Williams of Lawson and Neva Reysack of Coulter, Iowa; and a stepdaughter, Judith Huff of Success; and other relatives and friends.

He attended Success Baptist Church.

Mr. Todd was well-known for his fiddle playing. He shared the gift with his church and family. It was always a highlight of gatherings.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in Evans Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ted Moore officiating. Burial with full military honors is in Boone Creek Cemetery, Licking. Memorials may be made to Boone Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.