Amid a critical need for blood, there will be an extra bonus when the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks bloodmobile visits next week in Houston: A “Chiefs Kingdom” T-shirt with the familiar arrowhead logo. The shirt identifies those participating as a Chiefs fan and proud blood donor.

The event is noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at First Christian Church on East Highway 17.

Supplies of Type O Negative are less than one day.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Texas County Memorial Hospital, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks.