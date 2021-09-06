The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Ted L. Glidewell, 41, of 16860 Highway N at Licking, was arrested Aug. 31 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated – aggravated, and a misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked.

An officer made the arrest at the probation and parole office after being advised Glidewell was there. He was taken to jail and held without bond.

•Jonathan L. Jentsch, 20, of 125 Kelly St. in Raymondville, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way resulting in a collision after a three-vehicle accident at U.S. 63 and Highway B at about 2:45 p.m. Aug. 29.

•Shannon K. Head, 50, of 129 Maple Avenue in Licking, was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way resulting in a collision after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 at about 1:40 p.m. Aug. 20.

•Laraea D. Moncrief, 31, of 17769 Highway B in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly pumping $15 of gas at the Corner Express Shell station in Houston and leaving without paying for it at about 12:15 a.m. July 21.