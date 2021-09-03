A Willow Springs woman is charged following a Sept. 1 accident that left her with serious injuries, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Autumn M. Medcalf, 31, was driving a southbound 2008 Ford Taurus that crossed the center of Highway 137 six miles north of Willow Springs, ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.

Medcalf was flown with serious injuries to Mercy in Hospital. The vehicle was totaled.

She is charged with DWI – alcohol, driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and not wearing a seat belt.