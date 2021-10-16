Three Texas County residents were injured — two of them seriously — Saturday morning in a crash at U.S. 60 and 63 at Willow Springs. The highway was closed as emergency personnel worked the crash scene.

The patrol said Randy K. Roberts, 53, of West Plains, was driving a 2022 Toyota 4Runner westbound in the eastbound lane and struck an eastbound 2020 Jeep Wrangler operated by Alyssa D. Fulmer, 19, of Plato. The front of Roberts’ vehicle struck the Jeep at about 6:30 a.m.

Fulmer, who had serious injuries, was flown to Cox South in Springfield. Three other passengers in the vehicle were also injured: A 17-year-old Plato girl had moderate injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Ozark Healthcare in West Plains. A 17-year-old Plato boy had serious injuries and was taken to Ozark Healthcare before being flown to Cox South. Jack A. Morrison, 20, of Lynchburg, was taken by private vehicle to Cox South with minor injuries.

Roberts had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare. He is charged with felony DWI, driving while revoked, four counts of felony second-degree assault and driving the wrong direction on a highway divided into two or more roadways resulting in a traffic crash.

Eleven Missouri State Highway Patrol officers were on scene. The investigation is continuing.