Janet Dalene (Reed) Wallace, age 63, daughter of Paul and Zola (Pridemore) Reed, was born April 21, 1958, in Walsh, Colo. She passed away at home in Licking, Mo.

Mrs. Wallace is preceded in death by her father, Paul Reed.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Wallace; mother, Zola Reed; stepmother, Joyce Reed; sisters, Dorthy Gunter, Danetta Wakefield and Iantha Jones; brothers, Donnie, Darren and Dusty Reed; her daughters, Jana Warner, Christin Bell and Randi Wallace; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Wallace was a member of the Licking Christian Church. She was baptized as a teen and remained a faithful Christian throughout her life.

Janet married Charles Wallace Nov. 19, 1979. She loved camping and fishing with her husband and embraced whatever new adventure he proposed, and he took her to the edge of the world and back.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of her Life at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.