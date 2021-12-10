A Houston man faces a felony charge after allegedly selling equipment that had been stolen from a Texas County township.

Jeffery E. Friend, 30, of 18090 W. Highway 32 in Licking, is charged with receiving stolen property (a class C felony).

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper reported that at about 4 p.m. Nov. 28, a man operating a tractor on Forrest Drive in Houston was approached by another man, later identified as Friend.

The men conversed, and Friend reportedly sold the tractor driver a square fuel tank containing about 50 gallons of diesel fuel, along with an electric pump and hose. The equipment was identified as being stolen from Jackson Township’s headquarters.

Friend was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.