A Houston man is jailed after allegedly asking a girl to perform sexual acts for money on Dec. 3.

Nicholas M. Jones, 29, of 18100 Highway B in Houston, is charged with promoting prostitution – person under 16 years old (an unclassified felony) and patronizing prostitution – person over 14 and less than 18 years old (a class E felony).

An Houston Police Department officer reported being advised at about 4 p.m. of a possible assault on the Houston Schools campus. On the way to the scene, the officer was advised that a suspect – Jones – was with a school official at a location on Broadway Street near Mill Street.

The officer went there and made contact with Jones, who reportedly was extremely intoxicated and boasted about how he was just released from prison. The school official told the officer a parent had claimed that Jones had asked a student to perform sexual acts for money.

Later at the Texas County Jail, the officer reportedly met with victims, one adult woman and one juvenile girl. The officer reported that the girl said she had been approached by Jones and offered $20 for a sex act.

Jones was recently released on parole by Missouri Department of Corrections after being in prison on a felony resisting arrest charge. He is held in jail with a bond set at $250,000.