Share Your Christmas, the annual program to provide extra holiday cheer to deserving children in Texas County, is in full swing.

Needs for 163 children had been received by early Monday, said Pat Miller, coordinator of the program, which is housed in the Lions Club basement on North U.S. 63 in Houston.

There are several ways to help this year:

•Toys for Tots collection boxes are located at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Dollar General and Taco Bell. Donations are distributed through Share Your Christmas.

•A tree decorated with angels is at Houston Walmart Supercenter. Persons can take an angel that outlines needs for a case.

•Donations are still accepted from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lions Club.

Miller said many requests in cases include bedding.

Among those making donations this week: Route 63 Car Club, Blue Heaven Club, American Legion Post #41 and Community Crossroads Church.

Here are the latest cases of needs from children:

16. A baby doll is the toy wish of this 3-year-old little girl. She needs size 5T pants and shirts, and size 11 toddler shoes.

17. This 5-year-old boy would be happy to get some cars and trucks for Christmas. He is in need of size 5T pants and shirts, and size 9 toddler shoes. His 4-month-old baby brother needs size 6 month warm clothing and any baby toys.

18. Some Legos or Polly Pockets is the special toy wish of a 4-year-old girl. Her clothing needs are size 6-6x pants and shirts, size 12 kids shoes, as well as socks and underwear.

19. A 4-year-old boy needs size 5T pants, shirts and underwear and size 12 toddler shoes. His toy wish is some Hot Wheels cars or monster trucks.

20. Some craft items or Legos is what this 9-year-old girl is hoping to get for her Christmas gift this year. She needs size 10/12 girls pants and shirts, and size 2 shoes. Her 5-year-old sister likes to color and play with baby dolls. Her sizes are 7/8 girls pants and shirts, and size 12 kids shoes.