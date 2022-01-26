The American Legion Department of Missouri Boy Scouts Committee announced that the Eagle Scout of The Year program for 2022 is under way.

The program at the national level grants the winner a $10,000 college scholarship and three other Eagle Scouts each receive a $2,500 college scholarship. The Eagle Scout who wins the competition from Missouri will receive a $750 college scholarship.

Prospective nominees must be a registered, active member of a Boy Scouts of America unit chartered to an American Legion post, American Legion Auxiliary unit or a Sons of The American Legion squadron or be a registered, active member of a Boy Scouts of America unit and have a parent or grandparent possessing up-to-date membership in The American Legion or Sons of The American Legion or American Legion Auxiliary, and in the case of a recently deceased member, their membership for the year immediately prior to the current year may be used. They must have received the Eagle Scout Award, received a Scouts BSA or Venturer Religious Emblem, have demonstrated practical citizenship in church, school, Scouting and community, have reached their 15th birthday and be enrolled in high school at the time of selection, and applied through the department (state) in which their Scout unit is chartered and have documentation of current BSA membership.

Applications for the Eagle Scout of The Year can be obtained in Missouri from your local Boy Scout Council or your local American Legion Post. The form must be submitted no later than March 1 to the American Legion Department of Missouri, P.O. Box 179, Jefferson City, Mo., 65109.