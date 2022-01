The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting bids on the following:

•In-Fill & General Construction

•Security System

•I.T. Network Installation & Components

Viewing and information for bidders will be held Friday, January 14th, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Location: Texas County Fairgrounds located at 1585 North Highway 63 in Houston, Mo. Any bidders/contractors need to be present Friday, January 14th, at 9:00 a.m.