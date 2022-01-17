The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Robert E. Faupel, 52, of 16500 Baker Dr. In Houston, was issued citations for failure to yield to emergency vehicle and no valid driver’s license on Jan. 11.

•Rachel M. Smith, 41, of 9846 Ashley Creek Road at Raymondville, was arrested Jan. 11 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for non-support.

An officer made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 9 p.m. of a vehicle Smith was a passenger in.

The driver received two citations. Andrew J. Henderson, 40, of 9846 Ashley Creek Road at Raymondville, was cited for driving with a suspended license and expired registration.

•Casey J. Martin, 30, of 20095 Golden Trail at Raymondville, was issued citations for driving without a valid license, disobeying an electronic signal and displaying plates of another after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 10:45 a.m. Jan. 5.

An officer made the stop after observing a gray Ford Taurus travel through a red light at U.S. 63 and Highway 17.

A computer check revealed that Martin had five active warrants for her arrest – two in Camden County, and one each in Texas, Dent and Phelps counties.