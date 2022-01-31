Hoop queen activities set for Feb. 11

Houston High School’s hoop queen festivities are Friday, Feb. 11, at the high school gymnasium.

Activities are at 5:30 p.m. before the boys game against Ava.

This year’s theme is “Starry Night.”

Here are the themes for Spirit Week:

•Monday: Pajama Day

•Tuesday: Stars and Stripes

•Wednesday: Star Wars

•Thursday: All-Stars

•Friday: Red and Black

Hoop queen shirts will be available for purchase.

Dance, dinner planned at HHS

The Houston Student Council will host a hoop queen/student appreciation dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the community building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds. The dress is semi-formal with no entry fee.

Before the dance, there will be a catered dinner that costs $5. Students can sign up at the high school office.

Houston Scholar Bowl Team takes third in Strafford tournament

The Houston Scholar Bowl Team participated in the Strafford High School Winter Invitational Tournament on Jan. 22 and the A and B teams both took third place in their respective divisions.

Progress was shown from all players with two receiving medals for their efforts. Ben Cook won a fifth place medal in the competitive bracket, and Emily Honeycutt took a first place medal in the standard bracket.

The team will continue their efforts with tournaments taking place on four consecutive weekends.