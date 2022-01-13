Raymond Philip Thomas of Bucyrus, Mo., formerly of St. Cloud, Minn., passed away Dec. 29, 2021, in Houston, Mo., after a courageous battle with cancer. Ray passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021.

Ray lived a life full of adventure and a love of the outdoors. Ray spent his life enjoying fishing, hunting, cutting wood, and of course his various dogs over the years. His friends and family will always remember his humor, his warm laughter, his welcoming bear hugs and his complete love of life. Ray absolutely cherished those he considered his “children” and “grandchildren” and will be missed by all.

Raymond was born in Stuttgart/Bad Constadt, Germany, on June 12, 1960, to Peter M. and Sigrid E. (Kolb) Thomas. He was raised in St. Cloud, Minn.

Raymond is a graduate of Apollo High School, St. Cloud, Minn., and the St. Cloud Area Vocational Technical College, St. Cloud, Minn., in the Cabinet Making Program. He was employed as a cabinet maker for a time while living in Arizona. Raymond also worked at many odd jobs throughout his life; primarily helping others with projects.

Raymond is survived by his longtime partner, Patricia Coats of Bucyrus, Mo.; his son, Jesse (Nikki) Woolf of Kaukauna, Wis.; his mother, Sigrid of Bradenton, Fla.; sister, Heidi of Annandale, Minn.; brother, Peter Jr. (Lisa) of Avon, Minn.; and sister, Christina (Craig) Molm of Avon, Minn.

Raymond is preceded in death by his father, Peter Thomas (2014); brother, Steven Thomas (2015); and his brother and sister, Charles and Monica (1962).

A Celebration of Life is 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfnet. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking.

