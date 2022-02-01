Two fire departments were called Tuesday afternoon to a grass fire that spread to a structure near Twin Bridges north of Houston.
Houston asked for mutual aid from the Licking Fire Department at mid-afternoon.
The incident was at 17501 Adair Lane.
