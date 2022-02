A Raymondville man received moderate injuries Thursday morning in a crash seven miles south of Houston on ice-covered U.S. 63.

Sgt. Dale Pounds said a southbound 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Joshua K. Gilbert, 35, lost control, ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned at about 7:45 a.m.

Gilbert was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital at Houston. The vehicle was totaled.