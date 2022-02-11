The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation awarded two $1,000 scholarships to area students to assist with their educational costs for the 2022 spring school semester.

Receiving scholarships are Liliana Amick of Houston and Rachel Buschling-Hutson of Cabool. The recipients were chosen among several applicants by members of the foundation board of directors.

Amick is a student at East Central College in Union, and she is pursuing an associate of science degree in nursing. She is employed at TCMH in the EMS department as a COVID-19 screener.

Buschling is a student at Southwest Baptist University in Springfield, and she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She is employed at TCMH in the obstetrics department.

Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, right, presents $1,000 check to Liliana Amick, scholarship awardee. (Submitted photo)

“Educational scholarships are one of the focus areas of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation,” Jeff Gettys, healthcare foundation director, said. He added, “Our board of directors believe in the importance of education for area students that are pursuing training in healthcare-related fields.”

With the recent scholarship awards, the foundation has awarded $128,000 in scholarships to area students since the program began in 2007. The foundation awards educational scholarships for students pursuing additional higher education each spring and fall. This fall, the foundation will award endowed scholarship funds in addition to the foundation scholarships. The foundation will accept applications for the fall scholarships beginning in April.

“The foundation board of directors recognizes the growing need for healthcare providers in rural America,” Gettys stated. “It is the hope of the foundation that these scholarships will assist in attracting and retaining qualified residents to work in the local healthcare fields.”

Complete scholarship information and the scholarship application is available online at www.tcmhfoundation.org.