Services for Benjamin “Ben” Lee Croft, 54, are 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Roby Baptist Church. He passed away March 12, 2022, in Waynesville, Mo.

A visitation begins at 1 p.m.

Burial is at Long Hollow Cemetery.

Mr. Croft, who was born Nov. 4, 1967, in Houston, Mo., is survived by his wife, Amy Renee (Jenkins), two daughters, Monica Brock and Mickey Maria Croft; a son, Benjamin William Croft; his mother, Wanola Vearl Croft; sisters, Linda Jean Miller of Carbondale, Ill., Karen Sue Rasgaitis of Waynesville, Mo., and Deloris Renee Minkus of Lebanon, Mo., and nine grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to assist with funeral expenses to Fox Funeral Home, Licking.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fox Funeral Home, Licking.

A complete obituary will appear next week.