A Houston resident received serious injuries early Monday evening in a motorcycle crash south of Licking.

Tpr. Travis Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a southbound 2002 Ford F-150 truck driven by Glenda B. Sellers, 56, of Licking turned into the path of a northbound 2020 Kawasaki EX400 GJ driven by Colin R. Floyd, 26. The 5:15 p.m. accident occurred on Highway 137 near Highway VV.

Floyd was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the patrol said. The motorcycle had extensive damage; the truck had minor damage.