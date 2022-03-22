James Robert Hall, age 91, son of Elmer William Hall and Thelma Lelia Newsome, was born July 26, 1930, in St. Louis, Mo. He passed away peacefully March 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Hall and Thelma Newsome; his wife of 51 years, Betty Lou Hall; brothers, Raymond and Donald Hall; and his children, James Virgil Hall and Janet Lee Venable.

James was born the second of three boys. From childhood to the age of 17 he lived in the St. Louis, Mo., area. In May of 1948 he joined the U.S. Army and spent 20 uninterrupted years in the service of his country. During those years he served in Germany, Turkey, Japan and two tours in Korea plus numerous state side locations. By 1968, Jim and his family were ready to settle in one place and he retired in Springfield, Mo.

At that time, he began working for 3M Corporation and was employed as a supervisor for 13 years. Once again, he chose to retire but soon he realized that at 51, he needed some occupation to keep his mind and body alert and active. He became involved in part-time activities at the hospital, a law firm and Empire Bank. In 1996, Jim retired for the final time, and in 1997 he moved to Houston, Mo., his wife’s hometown which they called home.

Jim spent his time with family and friends, he enjoyed playing cards and drinking coffee with his buddies every morning. He was an expert in all things and always loved to supervise any projects or activities. He loved his family, friends, and he loved his country. He would always comment on every flag he saw, and the only thing prettier than the flag was two flags.

Jim is survived by his five grandchildren, Amy (Jimmy) Vineyard of Dixon, Mo., Andy Henderson of Houston, Mo., Amber (Billy) Turner of Crocker, Mo., Whitney (Farrell) Christeson of Houston, Mo., and Betty (Patrick) Daily of Columbia, Mo.; and his great-grandchildren, Gavin and Addyson Vineyard, Alexis Elledge, Tanner Asberry, and Elsiana and Evandria Daily. He is also survived by his companion of several years, Millie Tausworth, and several other friends and family including a very special niece, Joyce Peabody, whom was there to comfort him when he departed this life.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Texas County Food Pantry, in his memory.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, with a Graveside Memorial with full Military Honors at 2:30 p.m. at Pine Lawn Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

