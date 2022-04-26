Stella Pauline Tuttle passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Pine Grove, Calif., at the age of 79 years old. She was born in St. Louis, Mo., on May 18, 1942, a daughter of Pauline (Tallent) and Tony Markunas.

Stella is survived by three daughters, Cheri (James) Tuttle Callis of Castroville, Calif., Heather McKenna of Sutter Creek, Calif., and Michelle Tuttle of Santa Cruz, Calif. She is also survived by grandchildren, Hannah Flock and Calvin McKenna. Stella is preceded in death by son, Mark Tuttle; sisters, Barbara Lafferty and Leora Reising, as well as her brother, Anthony Markunas.

Stella grew up in Houston and graduated Houston High School in 1960. After raising her family, she attended College of Notre Dame, Belmont, Calif., where she received her bachelor’s degree in interior design becoming a designer for 35 years. She owned and operated her own business Tuttle & Associates in Palo Alto, Calif., before moving to Lincoln, and then to Pine Grove, Calif., in 2006. Stella was a member of the American Society of Interior Designers and won many national design awards as well as being featured in numerous magazines including Better Homes and Gardens. She was an active member in the Progressive Women’s Club in Amador County and attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Pioneer. In her retirement, Stella enjoyed nature and the quiet life of Amador County.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Dykes Cemetery west of Houston, Mo. Memorial contributions can be made in Stella’s name to Operation Care at 619 New York Ranch Rd., Jackson, Calif., 95642, Amador Stars at P.O. Box 208, Jackson, Calif., 95642, or American Cancer Society at 1710 Webster St., Oakland, Calif., 94612. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com or www.evansfh.com.

PAID