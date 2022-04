A Mountain Grove man involved Wednesday afternoon in a crash on U.S. 60 at Dunn has died.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a westbound 1973 Dodge Charger driven by Eric N. Bell, 62, went off the left side of the roadway, crossed the median and the eastbound lanes of traffic, went over an embankment, struck a fence and a tree.

Bell was taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield, where later died. He was wearing a seat belt. The car had moderate damage.