An area man and woman face a felony drug charge after a traffic stop conducted by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy on Thursday, May 26.

Rosella Egan, 49, of Edgar Springs, and Earl Wieprecht III, 43, of St. Robert, are each charged with delivery of a controlled substance (a class C felony).

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said at approximately 1:17 a.m., a deputy on patrol on Harry Road in the Licking area initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet truck for a registration violation. During the stop, the deputy obtained consent to search the vehicle.

As the driver, Egan, exited the vehicle, the deputy observed her drop a container. The officer examined the container and discovered methamphetamine, Lindsey said. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three bags, each containing approximately 4 grams of meth. Drug paraphernalia was also discovered during the search.

Egan and Wieprecht – who was a passenger, were taken to the Texas County Jail. Egan has a bond set at $150,000, while Wieprecht’s bond is $250,000.