Connie Lynn Campbell, 61, of Bucyrus, passed away on May 29, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Connie was born in St. Louis on Nov. 11, 1960, the daughter of Donald Charles and Patricia K. (Wisa) Horton.

Connie grew up near St. Louis. She attended Houston High School for one year and graduated from Hermann High School in 1979. She married Jack Campbell one week after she graduated high school. Connie was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed gardening, playing board games, traveling, cookouts and visiting family. Connie especially loved float trips with her friends; they’d taken a girls’ float trip every year for the last 30 years.

Connie is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Horton; and brother, Tim Horton.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jack; father, Don Horton; sisters, Holly and Amy; son, Scott Campbell; daughter, Stephanie Herget (husband, Brandon); and five grandchildren, Braxton, Shelby, Jackson, Miles and Ted.

Per her wishes, Connie was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com

