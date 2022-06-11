A Tennessee woman was killed Thursday when the driver attempted to elude a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer east of Mansfield.

Ricky Arnold, 29, of Memphis, was driving a westbound 2008 Cadillac CTS that ran off the right side of U.S. 60 and overturned, partially ejecting a passenger, Lameika R. Dixon, of Memphis.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt. Arnold was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.

He is charged with fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and second-degree murder.

The 11:03 a.m. wreck occurred three miles east of Mansfield. The vehicle was totaled.