Local enrollment for the upcoming fall semester will be up, reports Karen James, community relations coordinator, for the Houston satellite on Spruce Street at the Piney River Technical Center.

By late last week, the credit hours are up 40 from the same semester in 2021 for online classes. They run Aug. 22 through Dec. 16.

The Houston campus will be highlighted at the Cabool chamber meeting in July.

It also donated water for golf tournaments organized by CASA and TCMH at the Houston Municipal Golf Course, as well as the medical mission beginning in Houston at the Piney River Technical Center, Houston Storm Shelter and Houston School District.