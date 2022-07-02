“A Night at the Movies Concert” will be presented at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 8-9. Tickets will be available at the door and are $10 for adults. Children under 12 are free.

The evening will feature musical selections from many movies along with video clips. Included are movie favorites Forrest Gump, How to Train Your Dragon, Titanic, James Bond, Avengers, Gladiator, Superman Returns” and others.

This concert will be a fundraiser for the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra (SOCO) and donations will help it to continue to present live concerts.

Conductors for the performances will be Jodie Forbes of the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra and Rebecca Peterson, director of The STARS Foundation. The full 38-member orchestra consists of musicians from each.

SOCO has been a part of the community for over 12 years and is sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council. The members are volunteers from West Plains, Mountain View, Licking, Houston, Willow Springs and Mountain Home, Ark. The orchestra is made up of musicians of all ages and include several local area music educators. Forbes has been a member of SOCO for many years, performing as a flute and piccolo player. She is a retired elementary music teacher who taught in public schools for over 30 years before retiring at Houston.

The STARS Foundation is a fine art school in Cabool and was founded in 2010 by Executive Director Rebecca Peterson. Its mission is “to expose the area’s youth and adults to fine arts while serving the community” and is a full fine arts immersion program of art, theatre, languages, dance, and music for all ages children and adult.”

She has also been a public-school music teacher and is very passionate about music and the arts.