A heat advisory continues through Sunday for the Ozarks and Texas County, the National Weather Service said.

Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 and heat index values up to 109 degrees are expected on a daily basis, it said.

Hot temperatures will extend into next week.

The area is prone to wildfires with hot temperatures and drought conditions. Wind will increase somewhat ahead of a weak front over the weekend with increased fire spread potential, the National Weather Service said.