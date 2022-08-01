The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Crystal D. Wotipka, 45, of 403 N. Grand Ave., No. 1, in Houston, was issued citations on July 21 for driving while intoxicated – drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane use, and no insurance.

An officer wrote the tickets after observing a silver SUV moving erratically on Spruce Street and Grand Avenue and initiating a traffic stop on Grand Avenue. After making contact with the driver, Wotipka, the officer observed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted. She was taken to the Texas County Jail.

•Karen J. Weinberger, 59, of 8052 Mineral Drive in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after alleged shoplifting at Walmart on July 23.

•Cory L. Tate, 29, of 504 Summit St. in Cabool, was cited for careless and imprudent driving after allegedly passing a vehicle on Spruce Street at a high rate of speed, and almost running another car off the road.

A man in the car that was almost run off the road obtained the license number of Tate’s vehicle and provided it to police moments after the incident.