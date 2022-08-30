A Licking man and woman face multiple felony charges after allegedly swiping guns from a shed on a property near Houston.

Michael L. Mitchell, 50, and Mikayla L. Mitchell, 27, both of 10947 Higgins Drive in Licking, are each charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and five counts of stealing a firearm (a class D felony).

On Aug. 22, a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a Rusty Road residence north of Houston and made contact with a man who lives there. He told the officer a padlock on a shed behind his house had been cut from the door and several firearms had ben stolen from a safe inside the structure.

The deputy then made contact with a neighbor and viewed surveillance video that showed Mikayla Mitchell get out of a black Mazda van and knock on the front door. She then went back to the vehicle and told Michael Mitchell to get out, and both reportedly walked to the shed, cut the lock and entered.

The officer reported observing them return to the vehicle in possession of multiple guns.

On Aug. 24, the officer made contact with Mikayla Mitchell, who was reportedly driving a van matching the one see on video.

The two suspects were arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. Both have bonds set at $250,000.