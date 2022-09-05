This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The final stretch is here for community members raising funds to throw the pitch at Saturday’s “Community Night” at the Springfield Cardinals.

The contest ends at 2 p.m. Friday as the six men and women raise support for the Houston High School Band, which will play the national anthem before the game on Hammons Field. As part of the night, the state champion HHS Scholar Bowl team as well as the district champion HHS softball team will be honored at home plate with their respective trophies.

Here are the first pitch competitors and how to support them:

Clockwise, from top left: Dr. Justin Copley, Marilyn Douglas, Curt Hugenot, Airika Barnett-Wiseman, Sam Van Dielen and Shari McCallister.

•Airika Barnett-Wiseman of Shelter Insurance-Barnett-Wiseman Insurance Agency. Donate through Venmo @awiseman007 or at her Houston office, 111 W. Main St., Suite C.

•Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent of Houston Schools. Donate at the district’s central office, 423 W. Pine St.

•Marilyn Douglas, dietary department of Texas County Memorial Hospital. Two $20 gift certificates will be given away for all donations to her first pitch. Tickets are $1 apiece or six for $5 in the TCMH cafe.

•Curt Hugenot, senior loan officer of West Plains Bank,

•Shari McCallister, owner of D&L Florist. Along with donations, McCallister is holding a quilt raffle with tickets for $1 or six for $5 at the store. Venmo donations may be made to Shari-McCallister-1.

•Sam Van Dielen, Director of Houston R-1 Bands. Donations are being accepted in the band room on campus.

Tickets cost $11 each and can be ordered by filling out an online form (available at www.tinyurl.com/houstoncommunitynight) and submitting it and payment to the high school office during business hours. For more information, contact Van Dielen at svandielen@houston.k12.mo.us.