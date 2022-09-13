“Hollywood Homecoming” is the theme for this year’s Houston High School annual event that culminates Friday.

The Houston Alumni Association also will hold activities on Saturday.

Homecoming features a parade, coronation and football game against the Cabool Bulldogs.

Here is a schedule:

•The parade down Grand Avenue is 1:45 p.m. A lineup starts at noon. To participate, send an email to the HHS Student Council at hhsstuco@houston.k12.mo.us

•Coronation begins at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium before the kickoff at 7. Attendees can receive free admission with proof of downloading a new school app. (or download at the gate). It can be found anywhere apps are downloaded or the district website, www.houstonk12.mo.us.



ALUMNI ASSOCIATION TO MEET

Houston Alumni Association activities begin a 7 a.m. Saturday with a breakfast at the Houston Senior Center. It runs through 10 a.m.

A mixer is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Hiett Gymnasium.

Roger Shelton is the president of the organization.

FISH FRY

A Houston Lions Club fish fry is 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the organization’s building on North U.S. 63. It is the 30th annual event at the fairgrounds.