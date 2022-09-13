Meet the 2022 homecoming candidates at Houston High School. From left: Emily Young and Addison Neugebauer, freshmen; Morgan McKinney and Micah Chipps, sophomores; Angie Smith and Nikaylee Sheppard, juniors; and senior Gracie Alexander. Not pictured: senior Hailee Cierley. Coronation is 6:30 p.m. Friday before the Tigers' football game against Cabool. Credit: HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

“Hollywood Homecoming” is the theme for this year’s Houston High School annual event that culminates Friday.

The Houston Alumni Association also will hold activities on Saturday.

Homecoming features a parade, coronation and football game against the Cabool Bulldogs.

Here is a schedule:

•The parade down Grand Avenue is 1:45 p.m. A lineup starts at noon. To participate, send an email to the HHS Student Council at hhsstuco@houston.k12.mo.us

•Coronation begins at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium before the kickoff at 7. Attendees can receive free admission with proof of downloading a new school app. (or download at the gate). It can be found anywhere apps are downloaded or the district website, www.houstonk12.mo.us.


ALUMNI ASSOCIATION TO MEET

Houston Alumni Association activities begin a 7 a.m. Saturday with a breakfast at the Houston Senior Center.  It runs through 10 a.m.

A mixer is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Hiett Gymnasium.

Roger Shelton is the president of the organization.

FISH FRY

A Houston Lions Club fish fry is 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18,  at the organization’s building on North U.S. 63. It is the 30th annual event at the fairgrounds.

