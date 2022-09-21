An Elk Creek resident was involved in a serious accident Tuesday afternoon in West Plains, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a southbound 2018 Toyota C-HR driven by Anne M. Davies, 60, of Elk Creek, failed to yield to a southbound 2005 Yamaha V-Star 650 operated by Leland E Collins, 49, of West Plains, and the motorcycle struck the car.

Collins was taken with serious injuries to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. Davies was not injured in the accident at U.S. 63 and Division Drive.

Both were wearing safety devices. The motorcycle was totaled, and the car had moderate damage.