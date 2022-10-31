The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Kenneth D. Lee, 48, and Tiffany J. Mourning, both of Licking, were each issued citations for tampering on Oct. 2.

An officer was dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. regarding a report of vandalism of a slot machine in a business on Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, the officer saw a red Dodge sedan leaving the location and stopped it.

Mourning was driving and Lee was a passenger, and they claimed Mourning bumped the machine but nothing else had occurred.

The man who owns the business was contacted and he provided security video showing the pair kick and shake the machine until money fell out of it.

•Madelyn E. Sheppard, 35, of 12015 Highway FF in Bucyrus, was issued citations for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Sept. 13 and Oct. 20.

•Joiemarie L. Saiz, 25, of 149 Wilson Street, Apt. B, in Raymondville, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Dollar General on Oct. 20.

•Gregory R. Gathe, 47, of 700 S. First St. in Houston, was arrested Oct. 29 for having two active Texas County warrants, one for a felony charge of resisting arrest by fleeing and a misdemeanor speeding charge (with a bond of $350,000), and the other for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor drug-related charges (with a bond of $25,000).

An officer who knew of the warrants made the arrest at Gathe’s residence and took him to jail.