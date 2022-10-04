An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area.

Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail.

Shortly after her arrest, officers saw a man who was wanted as part of an investigation. The spotting set off a search for the man in an area near Highway MM and Stave Mill Road at Dunn, authorities said. He is described as wearing a dark shirt, a ball cap and having a backpack. Anyone seeing the man should call 911.

Numerous agencies were involved, and a dog called to aid in tracking.

At about noon, the search was called off. But another spotting has officers checking the area again at mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Department released these photos of the suspect as they requested that cars and homes be locked in the area: