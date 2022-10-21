The National Weather Service warns there is a significant fire danger today in the Ozarks.
The minimum relative humidity will be 15-25 percent with maximum southwest wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour, it said.
The message: Don’t burn today.
Click here to read our print edition online!
The National Weather Service warns there is a significant fire danger today in the Ozarks.
The minimum relative humidity will be 15-25 percent with maximum southwest wind gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour, it said.
The message: Don’t burn today.