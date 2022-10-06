After allegedly stealing a pickup from the Mountain Grove area and later being involved in a high-speed chase with a Licking Police Department officer on U.S. 63, a woman faces a pair of felony charges.

Terracotta Warren, 41, of the 100 block of Anderson Street in Seymour, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Warren is held in the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

At about 6:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, an LPD officer was advised that a black Chevrolet pickup reported stolen in Mountain Grove was traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 63 and had failed to stop for multiple law enforcement agencies. The officer reported seeing the truck – driven by Warren – and using radar to verify it was going 106 miles per hour.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Warren speedily continued. The officer reported chasing the truck on roadways in town, and then back onto northbound U.S. 63, steadily maintaining a speed of 110 miles per hour.

The truck became disabled near Edgar Springs, and the officer eventually detained Warren, but not before she refused multiple commands and resisted being handcuffed, according to a report.