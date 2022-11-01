Texas County voters will travel to polls next Tuesday to decide a county race, a representative to the Missouri House and other statewide races and issues.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at county precincts. Under a new law, voters are required to show election judges a photo identification. Among those acceptable: A nonexpired Missouri driver’s license, nonexpired Missouri nondriver identification, a valid U.S. passport or valid U.S. military i.d. Since Oct. 25, registered Texas County residents were able to vote absentee without an excuse.

A race to determine the county presiding commissioner’s post is on the ballot. Incumbent Scott Long, a Republican, is opposed by Lee Kern, a Democrat.

Incumbents running unopposed are Circuit Judge John Beger, Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston, County Clerk Peggy Dixon Seyler, Recorder of Deeds Lindsay Koch and Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens Jr. All are Republicans. Facing no challenger is Erin Smith, who will become circuit clerk on Jan. 1. Marci Mosley is not seeking re-election.

Rep. Bennie Cook, a Republican, is challenged by Bernadette Holzer, a Democrat, for the 143rd District House seat. Three names appear on the ballot for 8th Congressional District representative: Rep. Jason Smith, Republican; Randy McCallian, Democrat; and Jim Higgins, Libertarian.

There are two statewide races on the ballot: The front-runners to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt are Eric Schmitt, Republican; and Trudy Busch Valentine, Democrat. Voters also will decide on a new state auditor. Incumbent Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, did not seek re-election. On the ballot are: Scott Fitzpatrick, Republican; Alan Green, Democrat; and John A. Hartwig, Libertarian.

Two Missouri Supreme Court justices face retention by voters. They are Zel M. Fischer and Robin Ransom. Two slots on the Court of Appeals, Southern District, also involve retention. They are: Judges Don Burrell and Jack Goodman.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Voters also will decide four constitutional measures and whether to call a constitutional convention. Amendment 1 deals with state investments, Amendment 3 would legalize marijuana if authorized, Amendment 4 involves financing of the Kansas City Police Department and Amendment 5 would create a separate department for the Missouri National Guard, if ratified. A plain English version of the amendments appeared in the Oct. 13 issue of the newspaper.