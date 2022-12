One person was injured Saturday morning in a crash northwest of Plato, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Patricia A. Finley, 59, of Falcon, was traveling westbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan that crossed the centerline of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Finley, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy in Lebanon with minor injuries.

The vehicle had extensive damage.