A Houston man faces several felony charges after three traffic stops in October, two made by Houston Police Department officers and another by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

Clarence L.W. Hall, 31, of 16,000 block Hog Creek Road in Houston, is charged with three counts of driving while revoked and one count of resisting arrest by fleeing. They were filed Dec. 30.

Reports written by Houston officers indicate that Hall was pulled over Oct. 6 and 14, and each time was driving with an invalid license. Before the second stop, Hall reportedly tried to get away from the officer by not stopping for the patrol vehicle’s lights and siren.

Following the second stop, a police officer reported that a computer check revealed Hall’s license was revoked and that he had five previous felony convictions for driving while revoked within the past 10 years. Hall was stopped by the county on Oct. 31.

Hall’s bond is set at $500,000 for the incident involving fleeing and $200,000 for the other two incidents.