Nichole Lyn Eickhoff (Cannon), loving mother of three and adoring wife, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the age of 33.

Nichole was born April 26, 1989, in Sumner, Iowa, to Jeff and Dorene Cannon. She graduated from Sumner-Fredericksburg High School in 2007.

In 2015 she met Cody Eickhoff. Cody’s unconditional love not only for Nikki but also for her children (Myles and Cole) proved that she had found her knight in shining armor-the love of her life. They married on April 14, 2017, and welcomed a baby boy Bennett in 2018. In 2019 they moved to Missouri and began living the life they always dreamed of. A life full of love, security and adventure.

Nikki devoted her life to her husband and children and was spending her time as a loving and devoted stay at home mom.

In her free time she loved board games, puzzles, fishing, spending time with Cody and their boys, visiting family and friends in Iowa and had recently become an active member of Faith Fellowship Church.

If you had the pleasure of knowing Nikki, you know that she was one of a kind. Her intelligence, wit, sass, devotion and unconditional love made her the best friend anyone could ask for. She was one you’d call for advice. The one who was there for you through all the ups and downs, the one who would laugh or cry with you. She was the one who remembered every special event in your life, no matter how long it had been since you had seen each other. She had a way with words — beautifully expressed through poems. She had a way of capturing the moment, in both joy and heartbreak. She was also known not to sugar coat anything. She spoke truth even if it hurt. Her spunk, laugh, smile and genuine warmth will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her and loving her.

Proceeded in death by her grandparents, Norbert and Mary Lou Cannon.

She is survived by her husband, Cody Eickoff; three boys, Cole, Myles and Bennett; her parents, Jeff and Dorene Cannon; grandparents, Butch and Idella Slick; a brother, Robert (Kendra) Cannon; and a sister, Nova (Bill) Cohenour, and five nieces and five nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in Iowa at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. PAID